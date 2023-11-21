Student Union
Education Is Shaping Up to Be a Key Issue in 2024 US Presidential Election
Education is normally not as important to presidential voters as cultural issues and the state of the economy. But as communities battle over curricula, support for LGBTQ students, and post-pandemic learning loss, Republican presidential candidates are making education a major talking point. Read more from Savannah Kuchar of USA Today. (October 2023)
How Can Colleges Best Welcome International Students?
Preeti Aghalayam of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has suggestions for welcoming international students to campuses. Instructors should carefully introduce their material and avoid complex diagrams and grading schemes. Read more in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)
After Pandemic Shortfall, College Enrollments Are Rising Again
The number of college students enrolling in the U.S. has dropped in recent years. The recent rise is good news but masks the fact that new first-year enrollments are still falling. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports for The Washington Post. (October 2023)
Survey: Of Major Study-Abroad Destinations, US Provides Most Student Satisfaction
A new survey of 126,000 international students found that the U.S. was the only one of the top four host countries to provide above-average student satisfaction.
The other three (the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada) ranked below average.
The report is summarized by Seeta Bhardwa in Times Higher Education. (November 2023)
Some US Politicians Want to Cut Funding for Humanities Programs
As cultural battles involving school curriculums are being fought across the United States, some conservative politicians are suggesting funding be cut for college humanities programs.
Times Higher Education reports that some elected officials favor programs that help students get higher-paying jobs, and that help states train more skilled workers. (October 2023)