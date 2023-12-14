Accessibility links

Effects of War Put Squeeze on West Bank's Economy, Israeli Construction Industry

The war between Israel and Hamas means the economy in the West Bank is suffering. Employees of the Palestinian Authority have not been paid properly in weeks and work permits for Palestinians working in Israel have been revoked, those being just two of the issues. In this report from Ramallah in the West Bank, Henry Wilkins speaks to tradesmen whose businesses have ground to a halt, as commentators say the squeeze could lead to civil unrest.

