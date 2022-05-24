Egyptian Wheat Farmers Cope with Compounding Disruptions

This year’s wheat harvest season in Egypt—the world’s biggest importer of the staple crop—comes at a time when the U.N. says the Ukraine war has sent international food prices soaring to "a new all-time high, hitting the poorest the hardest,” with the country’s annual inflation rate surging to a three-year high of 14.9 percent. Amid rising global wheat prices and food security concerns, Cairo photojournalist Hamada Elrasam shows the pressures facing Egyptian farmers.
Captions by Elle Kurancid.
See comments
Already have an account? Log in
Not a registered user? Sign up
Load more comments