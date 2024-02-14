Student Union
Elite Schools Pay Over $104 Million to Settle Financial Aid Collusion Suit
A lawsuit claimed that several universities, including Yale, Columbia and Duke, colluded to limit the amount of financial aid offered to students.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Susan Svrluga report for The Washington Post. (January 2024)
See all News Updates of the Day
How Do You Win the World’s Most Prestigious Scholarship?
The Rhodes Scholarship allows undergraduate students to earn a degree at the University of Oxford in Britain.
Cole Claybourn and Emma Kerr explain its history, and the application process, for the US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Medical School vs. Undergraduate Coursework: Which is Harder?
Jarek Rutz explains that medical school coursework is much more rigorous than undergraduate for US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Sri Lanka to Establish Partnership with US University
Following a proposal by Sri Lanka’s president, the country’s Cabinet of Ministers has moved to establish a university of science and technology through a partnership with a university in the United States.
According to an article in Economy Next, U.S. schools under consideration include the University of Michigan and University of California campuses in Berkely, Riverside and Davis. (January 2024)
New York Aims to Aid International Student Start-Ups
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to boost entrepreneurship opportunities for immigrants to the U.S., including international students.
She's proposed offering grants to colleges and universities to help international entrepreneurs remain in New York and launch start-ups.
The PIE News, a website devoted to news and business analysis for international education professionals, has the story. (January 2024)