Ellis Island: Gateway to America in Early 20th Century

Immigration in the U.S. wasn’t always difficult or a crisis. Just 100 years ago, immigrants arriving in America simply had to give their name, occupation, and port of call when crossing into the U.S. Millions arrived through Ellis Island, an immigration and processing center that operated for more than 62 years. It stopped processing migrants 70 years ago this month. Evgeny Maslov reports on what it was like for immigrants on Ellis Island in this story narrated by Anna Rice.