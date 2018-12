British Prime Minister Theresa May has won a vote of confidence from her Conservative Party, securing her leadership for another year. May won 200 of 317 votes, which means that 37 percent of Conservative lawmakers voted against her. Britain has been in political turmoil since its voters decided to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. People on both sides of the issue have criticized the exit deal May negotiated with the bloc. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.