En Route to Colombia, Pope Speaks Out on Strife in Venezuela

Pope Francis arrived Wednesday in this capital city on a five-day peace mission, and his focus primarily will be on salving wounds from Colombia's decades of guerrilla warfare, recently ended.

But strife in neighboring Venezuela also is claiming his attention — and some Venezuelans are watching how he responds.

As his flight took off from Rome early Wednesday, the pontiff spoke briefly with journalists onboard, emphasizing his goal to help Colombia advance on “the path of peace,” the Catholic News Agency reported. He then noted the flight path over Venezuela, urging accompanying journalists to pray for stability in that country — and for productive dialogue to achieve it.

Ysbeicy Salcedo, a Venezuelan hairstylist who came to Bogota in June, is pessimistic about the Roman Catholic Church’s ability to improve conditions in her homeland. It’s mired in a political and economic crisis that has been years in the making.

“They say that it has influence, but things follow the same,” Salcedo said of the church. She added that the United States and the church, both of which she described as “empires,” “have not had weight” in resolving tensions.

Massive, anti-government street demonstrations that began in April have left more than 120 dead, though the protests have dwindled.

The Vatican repeatedly pressed for Venezuela’s socialist government to hold free elections, and it repeatedly has offered to mediate talks among the government’s supporters and opponents. The pope himself received Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a private audience at the Holy See last October. But the Vatican last month condemned the new, pro-Maduro constituent assembly as a threat to human rights.

Francis is the third pope to visit Colombia, but the first Latin American pontiff — born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina — from a region with the largest concentration of the globe’s 1.1 billion Catholics.

Nearly four out of 10 Catholics lived in Latin America and the Caribbean as of 2010, the Pew Research Center’s latest data show. Colombia alone had the sixth-largest concentration of Catholics. Out of Colombia’s almost 49 million people, nearly seven out of 10 identify as Catholic.

“They are quite the believers here,” Salcedo said.

The young woman, who’s been studying public relations, grew up in a Catholic family and attended Catholic school, but she doesn’t identify as Catholic.

Salcedo is part of a tide of Venezuelans that has swept into Colombia as conditions at home deteriorated. A native of Los Teques, in Miranda state, she was able to obtain permanent residency, a legal status Colombia offered to Venezuelans who arrived before July 29.

Officials with Migration Colombia, a government agency, report that 153,000 Venezuelans have residency in the country, and that 1.5 million have entered as tourists in the last year.

Although Salcedo said she’s grateful to Colombia, she said she would return to her own country if conditions there improved. “We want things to get better.”

Francis, who became pope in 2013, is scheduled to greet a delegation of Venezuelan bishops later in the day.

Bogota has prepared for the pontiff’s visit with tightened security, traffic restrictions and school closings.