Ending America’s Longest War: What Happened, and What’s Next?

The war in Afghanistan was America’s longest, spanning nearly 20 years. The U.S. in 2001 quickly toppled the Taliban government, which had harbored al-Qaida terrorists responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. But despite years of international support for Afghanistan, the war’s final weeks saw a Taliban takeover, a chaotic U.S. withdrawal, and a massive terror attack that left nearly 200 people dead including 13 U.S. service members. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports. Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Rob Parcell and VOA Afghan Service