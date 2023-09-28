Student Union
Enrollments Are Down, Budgets Are Tight; One College's Answer: Pizza-Carrying Robots
To cut costs, many colleges, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are using robots to deliver food in dining halls and at sports games. Students can order food with an app, and the robot will deliver it to them.
According to the robot's manufacturer, 64% of students surveyed say the service has kept them from skipping meals. Lauren Coffey of Inside Higher Ed has more. (August 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
What’s It Like to Come to America as an Undergraduate?
Many thousands of international students come to study at American universities and colleges each year. VOA’s Laurel Bowman met four students who have just landed at campuses in the Washington area. Camera — Adam Greenbaum and Saqib Ul Islam.
Top Employers’ Latest Perk: Free College Counseling
Many prestigious companies in the U.S. are now offering their employees free coaching to get their children into selective schools. The perk is designed to recruit the best workers in a tight job market, but critics say it only worsens inequality.
Jon Marcus has more for The Hechinger Report. (September 2023)
International Students Should 'Know How Majors and Grading Work'
The U.S. college system is different from most others: Students are graded from A to F, and often choose their course of study — their "major" — one to two years after enrolling. Anayat Durrani of U.S. News & World Report explains the differences. (August 2023)
Hoping to Study in the US? Here's How to Secure Housing
AfterSchool Africa takes a look at the finer points of arranging accommodations for international students. Among the considerations: How close is the housing to campus? How safe is it? What about its proximity to public transit?