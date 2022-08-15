Accessibility links

Ethiopia’s Rights Commission Says It Could Investigate Allegations of Land Distribution in Western Tigray
A controversial resettlement and land distribution effort by Amhara authorities in Western Tigray allowing ethnic Amharas access to land is drawing protests from locals in the disputed region. With rare access to the town of Mai Kadra, reporter Henry Wilkins spoke to ethnic Tigrayans who claim they are being forced from the region and ethnic Amharas who claim they are neglected because of new arrivals.

