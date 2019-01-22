EU, AU Signal Support for Contested Congo President-Elect

The European Union and the African Union said on Tuesday they had taken note of the decision by the Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court to back disputed president-elect Felix Tshisekedi, signalling they would work with him.

Asked about the Dec. 30 election, the EU and the AU said they discussed the outcome at a meeting in Brussels, noting the court's support for Tshisekedi. Officials at a news conference did not explicitly say in public that they recognized him as the winner, however.