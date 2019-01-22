Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

EU, AU Signal Support for Contested Congo President-Elect

FILE - Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the Congolese main opposition party, was announced as the winner of the presidential elections. He gestures to his supporters at the party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 10, 2019.

BRUSSELS — 

The European Union and the African Union said on Tuesday they had taken note of the decision by the Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court to back disputed president-elect Felix Tshisekedi, signalling they would work with him.

Asked about the Dec. 30 election, the EU and the AU said they discussed the outcome at a meeting in Brussels, noting the court's support for Tshisekedi. Officials at a news conference did not explicitly say in public that they recognized him as the winner, however.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG