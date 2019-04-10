EU Debates New Request for Brexit Delay

European leaders planned to delay Brexit for a second time Wednesday but remained undecided over how much time to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May and the terms of the departure from the European Union.

Before European Union leaders held an emergency meeting in Brussels, May asked them to extend Friday's deadline until June 30 and said she would agree to a longer extension.

Most EU leaders have signaled they could accept an extension as long as Britain promises not to use it to undermine EU policies during a transition. French President Emmanuel Macron was less receptive, saying an extension cannot be guaranteed without Britain's assurance not to disrupt the EU. "Nothing should compromise the European project," Macron said after arriving at the summit.

EU leaders previously delayed Brexit from March 29 to April 12, and EU Council President Donald Tusk has warned there is "little reason to believe" British lawmakers can ratify May's deal by June 30.

Britain is scheduled to legally exit the EU on Friday without new trading arrangements, but leaders have maintained they would not force a disorderly departure.

If a firm extension date is not determined Wednesday, Britain would leave the EU Friday without a deal regulating its departure unless it cancels exit plans independently.

The bloc's leaders have tried to assist May during two years of negotiations, even after she missed her self-imposed March 29 deadline because of a parliamentary revolt.

Many Conservative Party legislators prefer that May resign now and allow a new leader take charge of Brexit. But they can't force her out of office until the end of the year, after she survived a no-confidence vote last December.