EU’s Borrell Visits Kyiv Following New Ukraine Aid Deal

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would discuss the EU’s “unwavering” military and financial support for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

The visit comes days after the EU approved a four-year, $54 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Borrell said he would also use the meetings in Kyiv to talk about reforms in Ukraine as the country works toward EU membership.

Tuesday also brought a visit from Rafal Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who was due to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Grossi said he would be talking with officials and assessing “the still fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site,” which is in an area of Ukraine under Russian control.

In addition to worries about the safety of nuclear fuel at the site, the IAEA has also expressed concern about a reduced number of staff working there.

Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

New attacks

Ukrainian officials said Tuesday a Russian missile strike in northeastern Ukraine killed one person and injured three others.

Oleg Sinegubov, regional governor of Kharkiv, said two S-300 missiles destroyed a three-story hotel in the city of Zolochiv.

Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Telegram that falling debris from the downed drones damaged some buildings in several towns, including Gubkin and Volokonova.

Some material for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

