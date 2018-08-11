Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

EU Seeks Details From Saudis in Row With Canada

FILE - A picture taken Jan. 19, 2018, shows Saudi women and men walking in Rumah, 160 kilometers east of Riyadh. For decades the religious police wielded unbridled powers as arbiters of morality, patrolling streets and malls to snare women wearing bright nail polish and chastise men seeking contact with the opposite sex. In recent years, Saudi Arabia launched a series of reforms, but in recent months, Saudi Arabia has detained several women's rights activists, some of whom had campaigned for the right to drive and an end to the kingdom's male guardianship system.
BRUSSELS — 

The European Union has asked Saudi Arabia to shed light on the arrests of and charges facing female human rights activists, saying that the detainees should be granted due process to defend themselves.

Saudi Arabia has in recent months detained several women's rights activists, some of whom had campaigned for the right to drive and an end to the kingdom's male guardianship system.

The detentions have triggered a major diplomatic row with Canada after the Canadians demanded the immediate release of the jailed activists.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said it had contacted Saudi Arabia.

"The EU has been engaging constructively with the Saudi authorities seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the arrests of women human rights defenders in Saudi Arabia, notably with regard to the specific accusations brought against them," said a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

"We have been emphasizing the relevance of the role of human rights defenders and civil society groups in the process of reform which the kingdom is pursuing, as well as the importance of respecting the rules of due process for all those arrested," she said.

Earlier Saturday, Mogherini spoke to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on the phone, with both sides agreeing to intensify their cooperation in human rights as well as other areas.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG