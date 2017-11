Catalonia’s bid to break away from Spain took another twist this weekend as the former president of the region,Carles Puigdemont, handed himself in to Belgian police, having fled to Brussels last week. Spain has issued an arrest warrant for him and several other Catalan leaders on charges of rebellion. As Madrid seeks to quash the region’s independence efforts, other breakaway movements across Europe are looking on with interest – as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.