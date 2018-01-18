Ex-US Envoys to Africa Voice Concern Over Trump's Reported Vulgar Remarks

Forty-eight former U.S. ambassadors to African countries have sent a letter to the White House, expressing "deep concern" over President Donald Trump's reported comments referring to African nations as "s---hole" countries.

"As former U.S. Ambassadors to 48 African countries, we write to express our deep concern regarding reports of your recent remarks about African countries and to attest to the importance of our partnerships with most of the fifty-four African nations," the letter said. "As American ambassadors abroad we have seen Africa’s complex and rich cultures, awe-inspiring resilience, and breathtaking generosity and compassion."

The letter lauded entrepreneurs, artists, activists, conservationists, and educators from the continent, while also stressing the importance of maintaining good relations between the United States and 54 African nations.

"We hope that you will reassess your views on Africa and its citizens, and recognize the important contributions Africans and African Americans have made and continue to make to our country, our history, and the enduring bonds that will always link Africa and the United States," the letter said.



On Wednesday, in an apparent rejection of Trump's reported comments, U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jr said that his country welcomed Africans as both immigrants and visitors.

"I would like to say on behalf of our embassy, my government, the American people, we have tremendous respect for Zimbabwe, for the African continent, its people, its culture, its traditions," he said, addressing Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attendees of a ceremony honoring a health grant in Harare.

"The immigrants to America from African, particularly Zimbabwe are highest achieving people. I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, we are part of you, we are part global community. We have nothing but respect for you and we welcome you to our shores as visitors, or as residents," he said.

During last Thursday's Oval Office meeting on immigration, Trump was reported to have referred to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa as coming from "s---hole countries."

According to some in the room during a White House meeting last week on immigration, Trump asked why the U.S. is letting in immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa and said he wanted more from countries such as Norway. He also apparently said he wants to exclude Haiti from an immigration reform deal.

The president on Sunday denied he is a racist, telling reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the state of Florida: "I am the least racist person you will ever interview."