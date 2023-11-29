Ex-US Marine Paul Whelan Assaulted in Russian Prison, Family Says

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, was assaulted by a fellow inmate, his family said Tuesday, adding they fear he is a target because of his nationality.

The 53-year-old has been behind bars since 2018, serving a 16-year sentence that the U.S. government says is without merit.

On Tuesday afternoon he was "hit in the face" by a new prisoner, breaking his glasses, his brother David Whelan said in a statement.

He said the incident occurred in a clothing workshop in the Mordovia penal colony in central Russia.

Guards do not enter that part of the prison, and other inmates eventually came to Whelan's aid, his brother said.

"Paul is a target because he is an American, and anti-American sentiment is not uncommon among the other prisoners," he added.

"Paul says he believes the prison administration is taking the attack seriously."

Whelan worked in security for a U.S. vehicle parts company when he was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and has always asserted that the evidence against him was falsified.

Russia and the United States each accuse the other of detaining each other's nationals for political purposes.

A Moscow court on Tuesday said it had extended until January the detention of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia earlier this year on spying charges.

A series of prisoner exchanges have been arranged in recent years.