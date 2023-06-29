Student Union
Examining International Student Loan Options for African Students
After School Africa offers an in-depth look at the best international student loans for African students and details the ins and outs of getting them.
In the U.S., federal student loans are often touted as the best option. But many foreign students find they're not eligible and end up looking at private student loans. Read the full story here. (June 2023)
International Students Worry AI Detectors Wrongly Flag Them as Cheaters
Some universities are using AI detectors to root out cheating. But international students worry that they'll be wrongly targeted by the algorithms.
A recent study from Stanford University underscores the concern, finding that AI detectors can be "unreliable and biased against non-native English writers," the Financial Express reports.
Among other things, the study found that non-native speakers' use of translation and grammar tools can wrongly indicate the work was generated by AI.
Read the full story here. (June 2023)
Can US Reverse College Enrollment Declines?
Due to a shrinking youth population, the dislocations of the pandemic and rising tuition costs, fewer Americans are choosing college. However, it remains a good choice – graduates earn more and even live longer. Katharine Meyer of the Brookings Institution offers recommendations, such as financial aid for older people and partnerships with local businesses and welfare offices. (June 2023)
How Are US-China Tensions Affecting Student Exchange?
There are currently only about 350 Americans studying in China, down from 15,000 a decade ago. Meanwhile, there are over 300,000 Chinese nationals studying in the U.S. The mismatch is due to growing mistrust in the U.S. of China’s government, as well as the impact of China’s "zero-COVID" strategy on foreign travel – and it has consequences for the future.
"It just seems like China is knowing much more about the rest of the world, but the U.S. is not getting to know much more about what’s going on outside of the states," said one student at New York University’s Shanghai campus. Hear from her and others in this piece from Janis Mackey Freyer and Jennifer Jett for NBC. (June 2023)
How Do I Apply for a US Student Visa?
US News & World Report just released an updated guide to the process. It describes the types of visas, the typical processing time and what to bring to your visa interview. Read the explainer from Anayat Durrani. (June 2023)