Exclusive: US Troops Forced to Leave Ukraine Turn Tragedy Into Triumph

Days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a team of U.S. soldiers training Ukrainians inside Ukraine were ordered to evacuate. Two months later, the soldiers — from the Florida National Guard's Task Force Gator — restarted and expanded their training of Ukrainians in Germany. The public has not seen video of the training, because the Biden administration refused to release it — until now. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb traveled to Tampa, Florida, and Germany to bring you more on their mission.