The year 1968 was a time of great social and political upheaval in America. Coincidentally, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington also opened to the public that year. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the museum is presenting a time capsule of that important period and the cultural icons who shaped it. The exhibit is especially timely as the nation once again grapples with political and social turmoil. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.