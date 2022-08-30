Accessibility links

Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity

For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga's petitions have played a key role in improving the integrity of Kenya's elections and the stability of its democracy. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Amos Wangwa

