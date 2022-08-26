Experts Worry Digital Footprints Will Incriminate US Patients Seeking Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of protections for abortion rights has intensified scrutiny of the personal data that technology firms collect. Apple, Facebook and Google typically comply with legal requests for user data. For women who live in states where most abortions are now illegal, their smartphones and devices could be used against them. Tina Trinh reports. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam, Greg Flakus Video editor: Tina Trinh