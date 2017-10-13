US Has Ramped Up Some Sanctions, Dropped Others, Since Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump will strike a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in defiance of international support for it on Friday, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.

Trump's decision to decertify the nuclear deal will not withdraw the United States from the agreement, which was negotiated by the United States and other world powers during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Under the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States suspended nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. Even so, it has moved forward with restrictions on an increasing number of people and companies.

Following are details of the changes in U.S. sanctions against Iran since the deal was implemented in January 2016:

Sanctions imposed since deal was reached

In at least five separate actions, the Trump administration has placed sanctions on more than 70 Iranian and non-Iranian people and companies that it says support Iran's ballistic missile program or other activities, such as cyber attacks.

Typically, the designation means blocking any assets the people and companies might have in the United States. Those targeted cannot access the U.S. financial system or deal with U.S. companies and are subject to secondary sanctions, meaning the United States could blacklist foreign companies and individuals who deal with them.

In 2016, former President Barack Obama's administration also announced at least two sets of sanctions involving Iran's ballistic missile program.

Most targets of the sanctions are Iranian, but they also include companies and entities based in China, Lebanon, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates, as well as individuals from Britain and China.

Sanctions suspended under nuclear deal

The most significant nuclear-related U.S. sanctions suspended under the deal were those that had prevented non-U.S. entities from buying oil from Iran in most circumstances, or investing in its petroleum sector.

Washington also lifted regulations that threatened sanctions against U.S. activities of foreign companies, entities and individuals who engaged in a range of transactions with Iran.

Most sanctions involving Americans and U.S. companies remained in place.

As part of the deal, the U.S. government allowed companies to seek licenses to sell commercial aircraft and spare parts to Iran, which ordered 100 airliners from Airbus SE and 80 from Boeing Co.

The deal ended all United Nations sanctions resolutions on Iran passed between 2006 and 2010. The European Union lifted its nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions, including those applying to banking, insurance, and oil and gas products and related technology.