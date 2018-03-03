Families Mark Fourth Anniversary of Missing Malaysian Plane 

Family members of the missing passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines aircraft MH370 that went missing in the southern Indian Ocean are marking the fourth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance at a memorial event in Kuala Lumpur.

The anniversary comes amid a renewed search effort.

The Malaysian government signed a deal in January with a U.S. exploration company to resume the search for the missing plane.

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said that Houston-based Ocean Infinity will search for the missing plane under a “no-find, no-fee” contract, meaning it will only be paid if it finds the Boeing 777 jetliner.

The company will be paid $20 million if the plane is found within 5,000 square kilometers, $30 million if found within 10,000 square kilometers, and $50 million within a 25,000-square kilometer area. The fee will be $70 million if it finds the missing plane beyond the 25,000-square kilometer area.

Malaysia Airlines MH370 vanished March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board.

Malaysia joined forces with Australia and China in a three-year, $160 million search for the jetliner that was called off in January 2017 after covering a 12,000-kilometer area. No trace of the plane was found, except for three pieces that washed ashore at various points along the Indian Ocean.