Family of Protester Shot Dead Calls for Justice as Sudan's Political Impasse Continues
Sudan is in a political stalemate, with a long-awaited transition to civilian government yet to materialize and the country's military rulers refusing to relinquish power. Ongoing protests against military rule have been met with force, with more than 100 protesters killed. In Khartoum, Henry Wilkins meets the family of a protester killed in February. Please be aware this story contains graphic images that many will find disturbing.