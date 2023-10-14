Far From Israel, Jews Grieve, Pray for Peace in Shabbat Services

Jews in communities far from Israel gathered at synagogues this weekend for Shabbat services held amid the ongoing war ignited by Hamas militants' attack on Israel a week earlier. Rabbis led prayers of peace and shared grief with their congregations. At many synagogues security was tight.

Pittsburgh Rabbi: Hamas attack resurfaces generations of trauma for Jewish people

The deadly Hamas attack is not just another geopolitical event for Jewish people, explained one U.S. rabbi. It is dredging up generations of visceral trauma, especially in Pittsburgh – the city scarred by the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

"More Jews were killed last Shabbat … than on any other day since the Holocaust," said Rabbi Daniel Fellman during a service at Temple Sinai. "It isn't that Hamas wants the destruction of Israel. It's that Hamas wants the destruction of you and me."

"The world deserves better, the Palestinian people deserve better and we need to do better."

Despite that anguish, Fellman's congregation – and others across the world – heeded the words of an Israeli soldier who had urged worshippers "to go sing and dance, go make sure that every person in the world hears us singing this prayer this Shabbat."

Fellman preached on the biblical story of the first murder – that of Abel by his brother Cain – and urged an understanding that all people are siblings, including Jews, Christians and Muslims.

"They are all our brothers and sisters, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt. If we can't see that we share this earth, that we share God's love, ... then we are doomed to live the curse of Cain and Abel again and again."

For Rabbi Seth Adelson of Congregation Beth Shalom in Pittsburgh, receiving the news about the attack last Saturday morning as he headed to worship brought back traumatic memories of Oct. 27, 2018. That Sabbath morning was shattered by news that a gunman attacked the nearby Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people from three congregations meeting there.

The difference, he said in an interview, was "we just we could not comprehend the idea of a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh." By comparison, last week's Hamas attack was "tragic and horrifying and gut wrenching, but it was believable."

After the Pittsburgh synagogue attack, "we felt the whole community embraced us," Adelson said. "One of the things that many of us are feeling right now is that we are not feeling that embrace. We are really a community in pain and we don't feel support."

But they are carrying on with the rhythms of ritual life, Adelson said. Saturday's service at Beth Shalom includes a bar mitzvah, a young man's coming-of-age initiation.

"Sometimes we celebrate, even as we know we must grieve," he said.

At other U.S. synagogues, tears, prayers, anger — and police deployments

In Pennsylvania, a SWAT officer guarded the entrance at the Shul at Newtown during its service. Outside, Edward Mackouse, 80, said he was carrying a concealed gun to protect the Orthodox synagogue – part of Chabad Lubavitch, a Hasidic movement. "We cannot be too prepared," he said.

Inside, Rabbi Aryeh Weinstein denounced those who justify the attacks by Hamas.

"There's something very wrong with a mind when it thinks it can justify the enormity of the tragedy," he said.

He told congregants that if someone questions them about the Jewish right to Israel, they should not engage in intellectual debate.

"It's very simple: because there's a God in the world. God created the world. And God decided that he wants to give us that land – and therefore, it is our land."

In Washington, D.C., police cruisers with flashing lights were parked outside during services at Adas Israel Congregation, a prominent Conservative synagogue. Rabbi Aaron Alexander reminded congregants that this week's liturgy repeated the Hebrew refrain to "free the captives." He invoked the Israelis held hostage and Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

Alexander noted there were worshippers connected to those killed by Hamas: a rabbi on staff lost a cousin on the Gaza border; and a friend of his was being held hostage.

The rabbi paused at times, overcome with emotion. Worshippers wiped their eyes.

"No matter whose fault it may be, if we can't well up for innocent humans lost, for babies and for children, even within enemy territory, we have lost some part of us that God has given us – the peace that makes us utterly special and unique among all creations," Alexander said.

At Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor, New York, Rabbi Daniel Geffen urged his congregation to stay strong and uphold the teachings of the Torah.

"I understand the anger. I share that anger. I don't think I've been angrier," said Geffen, his voice breaking. "Tradition teaches us another way."

As he spoke, Geffen dabbed away his tears with tissues pulled from the box on the pulpit. The rabbi, a pacifist, explained how that ideology was being tested by the attack.