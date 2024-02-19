Farmers in India Meet with Government for a Fourth Round of Talks

Farmers in India held a fourth round of talks with the government Monday.

Farm leaders said the government put forth proposals on the Minimum Support Price.

Earlier this month, police in India fired tear gas shells at hundreds of farmers who were marching toward the capital, New Delhi, in a mass protest demanding crop price guarantees.

In some protest locations, mobile internet service was suspended and social media accounts were blocked.

Spearheaded by farmers from North Indian states of Punjab and Haryana that are known as India’s breadbasket, the protestors said the government has failed to meet promises it made after they called off a year-long protest in 2021.

Demonstrations were set to be held Monday, but those plans were placed on hold as farm leaders met with government officials.

The farmers also want the government to keep promises it has made to double their incomes, give pensions to farmers and farm laborers and waive loans taken by farmers.

Farmers say agriculture is no longer viable because crop prices have not kept pace with the rising overhead costs such as fertilizer, diesel and seeds. They also say crop yields have become more uncertain due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events.