The tragic shooting in Parkland Florida last month left a gaping hole in the lives of 17 families. But the tragedy has become a call to action for the father of one of the victims. Manuel Oliver wants young people to speak out against gun violence, and he's joining thousands of marchers in Washington this weekend to implore others to do the same. VOA's Jose Pernalete has more in this report. Cristina Caicedo Smit narrates.