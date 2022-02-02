FBI Investigating Bomb Threats at Black Universities

The FBI says it is investigating a series of bomb threats earlier this week at historically Black colleges and universities.



There were no explosions, and no bombs were found.



"This investigation is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in a statement Wednesday. "These threats are being investigated as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism and hate crimes."



It added it was not able to provide any more details on the threats, citing an ongoing investigation.



Several historically African-American colleges received a second round of bomb threats Tuesday following similar threats Monday.



Among those receiving threats Tuesday were Howard University in Washington, D.C.; University of the District of Columbia; Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State University in Georgia; Xavier University of Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Morgan State University in Baltimore.



On Monday, Howard University, Southern University and A&M College (Louisiana), Bethune-Cookman University (Florida), Bowie State University (Maryland), Albany State University (Georgia) and Delaware State University (Delaware) confirmed similar threats.



The threats resulted in canceled classes and shelter-in-place orders.



Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.