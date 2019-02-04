Fears of Street Riots as British Economy Takes Brexit Hit

There are growing sings that the uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union is starting to hit investment – as Japanese car giant Nissan announced it is moving production out of Britain. A third of British businesses could move operations abroad because of Brexit, according to a recent survey. Meanwhile government contingency plans could see the British Queen evacuated from Buckingham Palace if Britain crashes out of the EU with no deal. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
