Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
VOA News on China
VOA News On Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:58
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
02:00 - 02:30
LIVE
Daybreak Africa
Upcoming
02:30 - 03:00
International Edition 2330 EDT
03:00 - 04:00
VOA 1 - The Hits
04:00 - 05:00
VOA 1 - The Hits
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
02:05 - 02:30
LIVE
Daybreak Africa
Upcoming
03:00 - 03:05
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:05
VOA Newscasts
05:05 - 06:00
African Beat
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
03:00 - 03:04
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:04
VOA Newscasts
05:00 - 05:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Daybreak Africa
Daybreak Africa
COVID-19 Pandemic
Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest
October 11, 2021 0:41 AM
Michelle Quinn
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:48
0:00
Direct link
240p | 7.9MB
360p | 11.9MB
480p | 19.4MB
720p | 44.3MB
1080p | 59.1MB
Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest
As the U.S. national rate of COVID-19 infections declines, vaccine mandates for some jobs are pushing some employees to get the shots while others protest. Michelle Quinn reports.
Produced by: Mary Cieslak
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG