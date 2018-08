"To serve and protect" — police forces around the globe live and die by this motto. Pakistan's police force is no different. But in a religious and conservative country where women are often relegated to the role of homemakers, a few are joining the police force. And not just any police force. As VOA's Urdu Service reports, these brave young women are rising to the occasion to serve their country and become the newest members of Pakistan's Elite Commandos. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.