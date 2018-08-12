Fighting Still Raging in Afghan City of Ghazni

Sporadic clashes raged for a third day Sunday for the control of Afghanistan’s southeastern city of Ghanzi amid conflicting claims about whether the government or the Taliban insurgency controlled key installations.

Afghan army chief General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali told a news conference Sunday in Kabul his forces were conducting counter-offensives to evict Taliban fighters from the city.

The general noted that insurgents were entrenched in civilian populations and market places, forcing Afghan forces to move carefully and slowly to prevent civilian casualties.

Afghan security forces remained in control of all strategic positions in Ghazni, including the office of the provincial governor, police headquarters, the main prison and the office of the Afghan spy agency, Yaftali said.

“Afghan security forces in the next two days will be able to restore peace and stability to Ghanzi and reopen the highway to enable our countrymen to travel from south and west to Kabul,” vowed the army chief.

The Taliban on Friday staged a large-scale attack from multiple directions to try to capture Ghazni, which is located on the main highway linking northern and southern Afghan provinces, including the national capital of Kabul.

The fighting has brought the traffic to a halt, stranding hundreds of passengers for the past three days.

Hostilities in Ghazni have disrupted telecommunication services, making it nearly impossible to verify conflicting claims about whether the Taliban or the Afghan government controlled key buildings in the city.

Afghan reporters tweeted Sunday that insurgents killed dozens of government troops before overrunning and setting on fire the provincial police headquarters in Ghanzi. Hospitals in the city reportedly were running out of space due large number of casualties.

Kabul again accuses Pakistan's ISI

Yaftali directly accused neighboring Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, of supporting the Taliban, though he did not immediately offer any evidence. “All terrorists stop and receive training in Pakistan before entering Afghanistan,” he asserted.

Yaftali repeated the allegations, after a gap of several months because recent wide-ranging talks between the two countries have eased mutual tensions and decreased terror allegations against each other.

Pakistani officials were not available to respond immediately to the Afghan army’s charges. Islamabad denies it is helping the Taliban.

Taliban delegation travels to Uzbekistan

Meanwhile, Afghan officials insisted Sunday that neighboring Uzbekistan consulted Kabul before hosting a Taliban political delegation last week for talks.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed its officials from the Qatar-based political office concluded a four-day visit to Uzbekistan on Friday, where it held talks with the foreign minister and the Uzbek presidential envoy for Afghanistan.

The insurgent spokesman added that the two sides among other things exchanged views “about the withdrawal of foreign forces and how to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban wants U.S. and NATO forces to leave Afghanistan before participating in any intra-Afghan peace talks. The insurgent group last month held a preliminary round of talks with a high-level American delegation in Qatar. But the Taliban simultaneously has not eased battlefield activities, making territorial advances and inflicting heavy casualties on government forces.