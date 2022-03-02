Film Klondike Chronicles Russia’s War on Ukraine

While the world is watching Russia invade Ukraine, “Klondike,” a drama by Ukrainian film director Maryna Er Gorbach, takes us back in the beginning of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian conflict at the Donbas border region between Ukraine and Russia. There, amid an armed conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, a Russian-made missile downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, killing all 298 people on board. In an interview with VOA’s Penelope Poulou, the filmmaker said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine never really ended.