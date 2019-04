Small, independent bookstores in neighborhoods in the United States are considered places to discover new books and make new friendships. But about 20 years ago they were rapidly closing due to big box chain bookstores and on-line book sales. Then about 10 years ago, independent bookstores came back to life and are now thriving and growing each year. VOA's Deborah Block visited two shops in the Washington area where customers are happy to see them in their neighborhoods.