Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Finland Signs Defense Deal with US, Temporarily Shuts Border with Russia

Finland Signs Defense Deal with US, Temporarily Shuts Border with Russia
Embed
Finland Signs Defense Deal with US, Temporarily Shuts Border with Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:01 0:00
Download

Finland entered into a defense cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday, allowing the U.S. military access to Finnish national security facilities. In the past month, Finland closed its border with Russia, accusing the Kremlin of sending migrants in an act of "hybrid warfare." Eastern Europe chief Myroslava Gongadze visited the Finnish-Russian border and has this story. (Camera and Produced by: Daniil Batushchak)

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG