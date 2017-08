No American woman climber had sumitted the world's second largest mountain called, K2, in Pakistan until July 28, 2017 when 52-year old former banker Vanessa O'Brian led a team of 12 mountaineers to the top of what is known as "the savage mountain" and one the world's most dangerous peaks. She described her adventurous trip to VOA's Ayaz Gul upon her return to Islamabad this week from the northern town of Skardu.