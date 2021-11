Hundreds, including the current and former U.S. presidents, gathered in Washington on Friday to pay their final respects to Colin Powell, America’s first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The four-star general and statesman known worldwide died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has more on the funeral service. Camera: Shoaib Zada and Tezcan Taskiran