To ride atop a massive rocket and slip from the confines of Earth’s gravity to orbit another planetary body had never been done before and success was not guaranteed. But in 1968, amid escalating Cold War tensions and a mandate from the late President John F. Kennedy complete the task before the end of the decade, three men did just that. Fifty years later, NASA's first mission to the moon is still considered one of its boldest. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more from Chicago.