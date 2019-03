Somali-American Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota and one of the first Muslim women in the U.S. Congress, has ignited a controversy. Many in her party were infuriated by her comments suggesting U.S. lawmakers' support for Israel was swayed by money and that some members of Congress had an allegiance to the U.S. and Israel. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Omar's diverse district, where she has opened a difficult conversation for Jews and Muslims.