FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - As Fighting Continues in Gaza, US Secretary of Defense Austin Visits Israel

U.S. Defense Secretary Llyod Austin is in Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials as the Israel Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip. The visit comes as Israel continues to face international criticism for its response to the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas. VOA’s Lori Lundin speaks with Ayelet Levy Shachar, about her daughter, 19-year-old Naahma Levy, who still remains held hostage by Hamas, while Henry Wilkins speaks to recently released Palestinian prisoners and the family of a child held in captivity. Plus a look at how journalists, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), healthcare professionals, and civilians prepare to be ready for life and death situations in high-risk environments.