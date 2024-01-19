Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Biden and Netanyahu Differ on Palestinian Statehood

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu see the idea of a Palestinian state differently. The US attacks Houthis in Yemen again, and a close look at the Pakistan-Iran missile strikes. Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities and does Vladimir Putin have his ‘swagger’ back? Plus, violence erupts in Haiti.

