FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Biden and Netanyahu Differ on Palestinian Statehood
Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu see the idea of a Palestinian state differently. The US attacks Houthis in Yemen again, and a close look at the Pakistan-Iran missile strikes. Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities and does Vladimir Putin have his ‘swagger’ back? Plus, violence erupts in Haiti.
Episodes
-
-
-
-
January 15, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Sunday Marked 100 Days Since October 7th
-
January 12, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - The US and UK Strike Back at Houthis
-