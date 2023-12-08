FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Blinken Says Israel Not Doing Enough to Protect Civilians
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Israel is not doing enough to protect civilians in Gaza; A Chinese military balloon soars towards Taiwan and the son of an Israeli cabinet minister is killed fighting in Gaza. Vladimir Putin is running for president of Russia again, we get reaction from Kyiv.
Episodes
December 07, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Continues as Hanukkah Begins.
December 05, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza
December 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Resumes Between Israel and Hamas
