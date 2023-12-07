FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Continues as Hanukkah Begins.
Hanukkah begins in Israel while hostages are still in Hamas custody and the fighting in Gaza rages on: we meet the father of a hostage. We get an update from Kyiv including news of a murder in Moscow, and reaction to the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass a procedural vote towards more aid for Kyiv.
