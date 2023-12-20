Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Hamas Leader in Cairo for Talks
The leader of Hamas is in Cairo for talks. The Colorado State Supreme Court rules that Donald Trump is not eligible to be on the ballot again. And we take a look at the situation in the Red Sea and Israel’s border with Lebanon, plus Poland’s border with Ukraine and Russia’s border with Finland.

