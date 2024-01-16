Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Hamas Releases Video Purporting to be Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas released video they say shows the dead bodies of two Israeli hostages. Tensions remain high in the Red Sea as two U.S. Navy Seals are lost at sea. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is in Davos, we’ll get an update from Kyiv and a look at possible changes to the North Korean constitution.

