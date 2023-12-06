FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Heavy Fighting Continues Amid War Crimes Allegations
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza as accusations of war crimes for both Hamas and Israel are levied. And what’s next for recently released hostages from Thailand? We get an update from COP28 in Dubai as well as an update from Kyiv and a look at the fight in congress over more funding for Ukraine.
Episodes
December 05, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza
December 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Resumes Between Israel and Hamas
-
