FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - ISIS Claims Iran Attack

ISIS claims attack in Iran as an Iran-backed militia leader is killed in Baghdad by a U.S. drone strike. Good news from Ukraine as over 200 POWs come home, and we take a look at what the future might hold for Kyiv. Plus, North Korea is ratcheting up anxiety on the Korean Peninsula.

