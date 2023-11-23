FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israel Hamas Cease-Fire Delay to Begin Friday

A cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war set to begin Thursday has been delayed until at least Friday. The four-day pause is expected to see the release of 50 Israeli hostages and some 150 Palestinian prisoners. Qatari officials say the pause is to begin at 0500 UTC on Friday. As Ukraine's forces continue their counteroffensive, mines and explosives threaten its people in de-occupied regions. New research is shedding light on Arabic anti-American propaganda online as the Israel-Hamas war continues. VOA’s Steve Miller speaks with the two of the authors of the upcoming paper detailing the study, Craig Albert, Professor and Director, Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies; and Ahmed Aleroud, Associate Professor, School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, both from Augusta University in Georgia.