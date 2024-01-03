Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israel on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Leader

Israel is on high alert for retaliation following the assassination of a Hamas leader. Rescue teams are still trying to reach parts of Japan devastated by Monday’s earthquake. Plus, an update from Kyiv and trouble in the Horn of Africa as Ethiopia and Somalia argue over Somaliland.

