FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israel on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Israel is on high alert for retaliation following the assassination of a Hamas leader. Rescue teams are still trying to reach parts of Japan devastated by Monday’s earthquake. Plus, an update from Kyiv and trouble in the Horn of Africa as Ethiopia and Somalia argue over Somaliland.
Episodes
January 01, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Earthquake and Tsunami Warnings in Japan
December 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Dozens More Killed in Gaza
